Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with two great recipes perfect for Christmas!

Homemade Hot Cocoa

1/4 C plus 1 T Sugar

Pinch of Salt

1/8 C Cocoa Powder

1/4 C Hot Water

1/2 t Vanilla

2 C Milk

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, salt, cocoa powder and hot water together and whisk continuously over medium heat until the mixture is smooth and beginning to boil. Once the mixture is beginning to boil, add the milk and continue to whisk until milk reaches 165 degrees. When the cocoa is hot remove from heat and add vanilla. Divide evenly into 2 mugs and top with mini marshmallows or whipped cream.

Joe’s Special Scramble

8 oz of Sliced Mushrooms

1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced

4 Cloves of Garlic, Minced

Salt and Pepper to taste

6 oz bag of baby spinach

1 t Worcestershire Sauce

1/8 t Ground Nutmeg

6 Large Eggs

Hot Sauce

Melt the butter in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms in a single layer and leave them alone, without stirring, until they begin to brown, about 5 minutes.

Add the onions, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt to the mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and the garlic has lost its raw bite, 5 more minutes.

Add the spinach to the skillet, stirring it into the other ingredients for a couple minutes so that it wilts and reduces in volume.

When the spinach has just barely wilted, transfer everything from the skillet to a large, shallow serving bowl.

Add the ground beef to the empty skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle the Worcestershire sauce, pepper, nutmeg, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt over the top. Cook the beef, breaking it up with your spatula into crumbles.

Continue to cook until the beef is fully cooked through with no trace of pink remaining, 8 to 10 minutes.

Transfer the cooked beef to the serving bowl with the sautéed vegetables. Pour off any fat still in the pan, leaving just a thin film to cook the eggs. (Add a teaspoon of cooking oil or butter if the pan seems dry.)

Return the pan to the stove and reduce the heat to medium low. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the eggs with Tabasco (if using), just until thoroughly combined.

Pour the eggs into the skillet, and scramble just until the curds are barely wet and beginning to break apart, stirring often, about 5 minutes.

Add the cooked beef and vegetables back to the skillet, breaking up the eggs into bite sized pieces and stirring everything together until evenly combined.

Transfer everything back to the serving bowl and serve hot, with a side of warm bread.