Penfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Wick, Public Program Specialist for the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, shares the details on Storywalk: a self-guided activity where families can read enlarged pages of a children’s book while trekking through the woods.

Make sure to check out Fairy Houses at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve June 16-29 and The Story of the Little Mole Who Went in Search of Whodunit at Home Lake Forest Preserve June 28-July 19.





Visit any time during preserve open hours.