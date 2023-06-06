Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

The Horizon RC Fest is a hands-on, fun-focused RC celebration for the entire family. Brought to you by Horizon Hobby, it is scheduled in beautiful Monticello, Illinois at Eli Field. This two day event will feature an RC airshow, RC product demonstrations, giveaways and more! You’ll also be able to get hands-on with all kinds of RC vehicles and aircraft. Refreshment vendors and a hobby store will be on site. Don’t miss it!

At Horizon Hobby, our purpose is to Inspire Dreams and Build Memories. We do that through quality products, services, and experiences developed by the best RC minds the world has to offer. Our house of brands represents the pinnacle of RC innovation and performance. Bringing world-class technology, convenience, and fun to our customers.

June 9th & 10th

Eli Field

999 Iron Horse Pl, Monticello, IL

Horizon Hobby

(877) 504-0233

2904 Research Rd.

Champaign, IL 61822

https://www.horizonhobby.com/

https://www.horizonhobby.com/rc-fest