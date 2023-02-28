Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

This year, Rantoul is performing the new musical Stealing Shakespeare by Leon Kaye, Music by Christian Murray, Leon Kaye, and Archie Jury. This is a modern language musical, and we are the second school to perform it.

Stealing Shakespeare involves an evil theatre owner, Henslowe, who is trying to strong arm William Shakespeare into joining his theatre company by convincing him and his wife that the Crown is after him for the content of some of his plays. This leads to a caper of mistaken identities, desperate disguises, and incompetent minions as Shakespeare his wife, Ann, and Shakespeare’s mum try to navigate multiple treacheries.

It’s a fun romp that will be performed on March 2, 3, and 4 in the RTHS Cafetorium at 7pm.

$6 for students, $8 for adults.

Sara Perez Luquis as William Shakespeare

Jera Sotero as Ann Shakespeare

Natre’Ail Mahalick as Shakespeare’s Mum

Danica Wroble as Henslow, the evil theatre owner

Zoey Reichenbach as Joan

Natalie Smith as Krepf

Liz Handal as Rosalind

Kaytlyn Maggert as Paris

Lorelei Hazel as various peasants

Ayano Tanaka as various peasants