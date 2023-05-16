Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Tasha Saltsgaver, Community Social Worker and Christina Reifsteck, Sergeant with the Rantoul Police Department join us.

Save the date for Cop on a Rooftop on Friday May 19th! 5am-Noon. It’s also the same day as the Shop with a Cop/Kids Foundation golf outing. It will be a busy day for some at RPD.

For the golf outing on May 19th, please consider donating items assist in raising funding for Shop with a Cop. Please contact Tasha Saltsgaver at 217-892-2103 or stop by the police station during regular office hours to drop something off.

Tasha and Christina work with the 4U program at the Rantoul Police Dept. They respond to crisis intervention calls, often co-responding and/or following up with individuals who could use extra assistance. The also provide community supports through programming, for example, Shop with a Cop Program and the Cop on Top Event.



Rantoul Police Dept.

Business/Organization Phone

217-649-7938

Business/Organization Address

109 E. Grove

Rantoul, IL. 61866