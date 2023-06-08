Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

The purpose of the Rantoul Garden Club is to promote the advancement of gardening and encourage the beautification of our yards; to aid in the protection and conversation of our forests, animals, and flowers; and to encourage the beautification of our highways.

Come check out a club program, it’s free!

We kindly welcome all gardeners, from novice to expert; from Better Homes & Gardens to Naturalists. We are diverse in gender, age, and culture.

Garden Club Program for kids of all ages Saturday, June 10th from 1 to 3 PM.

It will be held at the Rantoul Public Library.

Since 1958, The Rantoul Garden Club, has provided over 90,000 trees for Arbor Day. The club continues to maintain plants in Rantoul’s Parks. Beds of daylilies, iris, shrubs, and bulbs provide continuous blooming from spring through fall. The Village Recreation Department assists with maintaining the gardens.

