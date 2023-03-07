Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ranch Dressing

Ranch dressing was created by Steve Henson for his guests at his Hidden Valley Ranch in California.

Popularity of the dressing in the USA, especially in the Midwest. There’s even a restaurant, Twisted Ranch, in St. Louis where everything on their menu includes some type of ranch dressing.

Today Anita Dukeman is preparing a healthy-ish hummus recipe using Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing mix.

Ranch Hummus

Ingredients

2 (15-ounce) cans chick peas, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 Tablespoons tahini

1-2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 1/2-2 (1-ounce) packages Ranch Seasoning Mix

1/8 – 1/4 cup water (as needed)

1/4 cup fresh parsley (optional)

Directions

ADD chick peas, olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, Ranch Seasoning mix and parsley to a blender or food processor.

ADD 1/8 cup water and BLEND until smooth. (Add more water, a little at a time, as needed).

SERVE with fresh vegetables or crackers of choice.