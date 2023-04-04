Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring is here and it’s time to set aside our soup bowls and start eating lighter foods.

Today with guest chef, Anita Dukeman, we discuss what foods are best to eat in the Spring and what it means to eat with the seasons—the health benefits that will also benefit our environment and our wallets.

It’s fresh, light and delicious!

Ingredients

4-6 radishes, diced

1 bunch fresh asparagus, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 green onion, green and white parts, chopped

2 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup arugula (optional)

2 Tablespoons sliced almonds

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a large bowl, COMBINE the radishes, asparagus, green onion, spinach, arugula, almonds, fresh basil and cheese.

In a small bowl, COMBINE olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, lime juice, salt and pepper.

ADD dressing to the salad mixture. STIR to evenly coat. SERVE.

Notes: I like to blanch the asparagus for about 2 minutes in a pot of boiling water and then then immediately plunge into a bowl of ice water. Once cool, drain, pat dry, chop and add to the salad.