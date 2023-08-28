Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

John Trefzger, owner of Radiant Solar, joins us at a job site where they have actual solar panels being installed on a ground mount. He answers some of the most common questions homeowners have when considering adding solar panels to their home.

We do all of our own installs instead of selling the job out to a third party installer through a virtual marketplace. Doing the installation in house means we are able to keep our price much lower than most of our competitors. This also means we are directly working with our clients from the very beginning, through every step of the install and grid integration process, and we continue to be there with excellent customer support after the install is completed with a 10 year workmanship warranty because we stand by our work. We process the client’s SREC rebate for them, fill out their applications to connect the solar array to their utility provider’s grid, and handle every aspect of the process for the client to make it as easy as possible for the client.



