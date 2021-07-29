Race your friends down new double zip lines at The Woodlands

Martinsville, Ill. (WCIA)

You can enjoy one-of-a-kind zip lines, a giant slide, play equipment, and more at this Central Illinois action park.

And it’s not just for kids!

Martinsville On The Move developed The Woodlands: Adventure for All Ages as a way to offer an outlet for grown-ups in the Martinsville community.

Race a loved one down the 200 foot double zip lines. Test your balance on a wooden obstacle course. Walk the park’s gravel paths. And be sure to check out the 90 foot slide, a favorite of all who come.

More from Martinsville On The Move:

More walking paths will be added in the near future. And as soon as funds are available, outdoor adult exercise equipment and outdoor musical instruments will be added. Adding a pavilion and restrooms are also future possibilities.

If you would like to help in completing this fun park, either by volunteering, or with a donation contact email Martinsville on the Move at mville62442@gmail.com. Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to Martinsville on the Move, P.O. Box 464, Martinsville, IL 62442 (add “The Woodlands” in the notation) or to Martinsville On the Move’s PayPal account.

The park is open dawn to dusk.

The Woodlands, 101 S. Iris Lane in Martinsville, IL