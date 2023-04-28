Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Anita Dukeman is back with a tasty snack perfect for eating pre or post walk, race, or bike ride.

Peanut Butter Pretzel Date Balls

Ingredients:

1/3 cup pretzels

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

2 Tablespoons crunchy peanut butter

Directions PLACE pretzels in food processor and chop finely. Set aside.

PLACE dates and peanut butter into the food processor bowl.

PROCESS until a paste forms.

FORM date and peanut butter mixture into small 2-3 inch balls.

ROLL each into the finely chopped pretzels.

PLACE the balls onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

REFRIGERATE for 1 hour to firm up.