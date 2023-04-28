Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Anita Dukeman is back with a tasty snack perfect for eating pre or post walk, race, or bike ride.
Peanut Butter Pretzel Date Balls
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup pretzels
- 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
- 2 Tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
Directions PLACE pretzels in food processor and chop finely. Set aside.
PLACE dates and peanut butter into the food processor bowl.
PROCESS until a paste forms.
FORM date and peanut butter mixture into small 2-3 inch balls.
ROLL each into the finely chopped pretzels.
PLACE the balls onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
REFRIGERATE for 1 hour to firm up.