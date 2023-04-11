Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with quick recipes for busy families as well as a few shortcuts to make life easy.

Rice – Tomato Gravy – Smoke Sausage

Serving for 4 BeartheVoice

1 lg onion diced

Small amount of olive oil

Tony’s or Slap Your Mama

1 can crushed tomatoes.

Can or frozen bag of whole kernel corn

Precook your rice or use leftover rice from takeout Chinese.

1 lb. smoked sausage, kielbasa type sausage, cut into rounds.

Drizzle small amount of olive or avocado oil into a fry pan.

Sprinkle lightly (1-2 tsp) with Tony’s or Slap ya Mama type creole seasoning.

Stir and fry sausage until browned.

Add onions, stirring to coat with the oils, juices, and seasonings of the Tony’s.

Cook until translucent.

Add 1 can of tomato sauce or 1 can of crushed tomatoes. (If using the crushed tomatoes

add about ¼ of the can of water, swishing to rinse the can.) Add this to the meat and onion mixture.

Cover. Simmer on stovetop for 15 minutes on low`

Heat your corn on stove top or in microwave.

Add rice to plate or bowl. Spoon meat mixture and tomato gravy over rice.

Using slotted spoon, top with a spoonful of corn. (You can stir all together if you prefer)

Easy Quick Enchiladas

TikTok BeartheVoice

Box of Frozen Taquitos Beef & cheese, or Chicken & cheese

1 can of Old El Paso enchilada sauce

Cheese of your choice preferably fiesta, quesadilla blend or pepperjack

Sliced black olives

Cilantro

Spread ¼ cup of enchilada sauce on bottom of a 9×13 baking dish

Line baking dish with your choice frozen taquitos

Top with remainder of enchilada sauce

Sprinkle lots of shredded cheese over sauce

Top with sliced black olives

Cover with tin foil

Bake at 350* for 45 minutes.

Remove tin foil and bake an additional 15 minutes to allow the cheese to brown and get gooey,

Sprinkle cilantro over the cheese and serve.

Breakfast Tacos

TikTok Bearthevoice

1-4 eggs

1/3 of a 1 lb roll of sausage of your choice

Cumin

Chilli powder

Salt and Pepper

Shredded cheese

Pico de gallo

Salsa (Red or green) or picante sauce or hot sauce

flour tortillas

Crumble and cook the sausage (either in fry pan or microwave dish)

Stirring every 1 min for 1-2-3 until ½ way cooked through. Add cumin chili powder, S&P

Add your cracked and beaten eggs. Mix.

Cook stirring every 1 minute.

In micro, warm flour tortillas for 15-20 sec. You can arm tortillas over stovetop burners slightly, flipping them when browned.

Place tortillas onto plate, add egg/sausage mixture.

Top with cheese, pico, salsa, or picante sauce or hot sauce.