Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with quick recipes for busy families as well as a few shortcuts to make life easy.
Rice – Tomato Gravy – Smoke Sausage
Serving for 4 BeartheVoice
- 1 lg onion diced
- Small amount of olive oil
- Tony’s or Slap Your Mama
- 1 can crushed tomatoes.
- Can or frozen bag of whole kernel corn
- Precook your rice or use leftover rice from takeout Chinese.
- 1 lb. smoked sausage, kielbasa type sausage, cut into rounds.
Drizzle small amount of olive or avocado oil into a fry pan.
Sprinkle lightly (1-2 tsp) with Tony’s or Slap ya Mama type creole seasoning.
Stir and fry sausage until browned.
Add onions, stirring to coat with the oils, juices, and seasonings of the Tony’s.
Cook until translucent.
Add 1 can of tomato sauce or 1 can of crushed tomatoes. (If using the crushed tomatoes
add about ¼ of the can of water, swishing to rinse the can.) Add this to the meat and onion mixture.
Cover. Simmer on stovetop for 15 minutes on low`
Heat your corn on stove top or in microwave.
Add rice to plate or bowl. Spoon meat mixture and tomato gravy over rice.
Using slotted spoon, top with a spoonful of corn. (You can stir all together if you prefer)
Easy Quick Enchiladas
TikTok BeartheVoice
- Box of Frozen Taquitos Beef & cheese, or Chicken & cheese
- 1 can of Old El Paso enchilada sauce
- Cheese of your choice preferably fiesta, quesadilla blend or pepperjack
- Sliced black olives
- Cilantro
Spread ¼ cup of enchilada sauce on bottom of a 9×13 baking dish
Line baking dish with your choice frozen taquitos
Top with remainder of enchilada sauce
Sprinkle lots of shredded cheese over sauce
Top with sliced black olives
Cover with tin foil
Bake at 350* for 45 minutes.
Remove tin foil and bake an additional 15 minutes to allow the cheese to brown and get gooey,
Sprinkle cilantro over the cheese and serve.
Breakfast Tacos
TikTok Bearthevoice
- 1-4 eggs
- 1/3 of a 1 lb roll of sausage of your choice
- Cumin
- Chilli powder
- Salt and Pepper
- Shredded cheese
- Pico de gallo
- Salsa (Red or green) or picante sauce or hot sauce
- flour tortillas
Crumble and cook the sausage (either in fry pan or microwave dish)
Stirring every 1 min for 1-2-3 until ½ way cooked through. Add cumin chili powder, S&P
Add your cracked and beaten eggs. Mix.
Cook stirring every 1 minute.
In micro, warm flour tortillas for 15-20 sec. You can arm tortillas over stovetop burners slightly, flipping them when browned.
Place tortillas onto plate, add egg/sausage mixture.
Top with cheese, pico, salsa, or picante sauce or hot sauce.