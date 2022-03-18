Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

PureJesEnergy showcased an Easter & Mother’s Day gift guide:

Sentimental gifts are always more of a hit but it seems like everyone has the typical crafts made from school. So we have some ideas that are more heartwarming and all of them can be custom designed with resin.

Breastmilk Jewelry:

Breast milk jewelry is a special keepsake for your wonderful newborn, embodying the effort and dedication that moms put into breastfeeding. It is dried and turned into a powder so there is no smell and it never spoils. It is preserved

Creamation Ashes From a Loved One or Pet:

Ashes into jewelry symbolizes eternal love and togetherness. By wearing it or just holding it in your hand, you will connect with your loved one and share special moments together. Not everyone wants to have an urn sitting out