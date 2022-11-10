Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving.

In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!

Our first adoption event starts next Monday, November 14th, and will go through Sunday November 20th. Stay tuned for December dates!

To take advantage of half price adoption fees for Home for the Pawlidays, simply stop in to the shelter at 1911 E Main St in Urbana during open hours on any of the promotion dates to see if any of our adoptable pets are a match for you! All applications submitted on promotion dates are eligible for half price adoption fees.

Mary Tiefenbrunn, Executive Director

Champaign County Humane Society

217-344-7297

1911 E. Main St.

Urbana, IL 61802