Meet Rachel George. A local entrepreneur and small business owner. She and her husband Sam live in Danville with their 3 children. They own and operate The Mad Goat Coffee Shop together and are part owners of The Royal Donut.

In addition to being a wife, mother, and entrepreneur, Rachel is also an author. Her book, Grieve, Create, Believe: Process Your Loss With Intention and Truth takes readers through the delicate issue of walking through grief. Rachel has interwoven her personal story throughout the book, offering personal insights from her own life and journey.

When Rachel and Sam were starting their first coffee shop, they experienced the tragic loss of their first baby through miscarriage. In the following two years, they experienced further tragedy through loss of two more children in unrelated medical events soon after birth. “The doctors have told us that it was like lightning striking twice.” Says Rachel.

“One of the chapters that I focused on in this book is called ‘Identity’. It focuses on the huge changes we experience after the loss of somebody that we love,” says Rachel. “There’s a reckoning that we have to do,” She talks about how you have to look at yourself in the mirror and realize that the person you see is broken. Rachel says there is strength and resilience that can come through this reckoning and at the same time it’s also important to recognize the cascading losses. “Because you don’t just lose a child at birth, you also lose them through every single stage.” Says Rachel, “Just recognizing that is going to shake and shape your identity for the rest of your life. But there are beautiful things that can come from that.”

As we enter the holidays, it’s a season that is a joyful time for many, but it’s important to recognize that it is a difficult time for some who have experienced the trauma of a loss in their life. Rachel shared some perspective and advice for folks that are walking through grief during the holidays. “Taking some time to find a way to remember and honor that person — so it might be buying gifts and donating and gifts for somebody who would be the same age this year. It might be setting a place at the table and just putting a picture there and remembering or having a bouquet of flowers or something that just, you know, just remembering.”

For more information on Rachel George and her story, you can visit her website and blog and you can purchase her book on Amazon.