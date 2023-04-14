Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Create your PLAY Blueprint by connecting with yourself mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually & artistically at Allerton.

Blueprint invites you to connect with yourself (+others) through PLAY at Allerton Park & Retreat Center.

This is a great opportunity to reflect on (or even create) the current vision for your life, dive deeper into your core values, and develop community with like-minded individuals, all through play!

This event is gender inclusive and open to all.

Our goal is to support your growth in the following 5 areas:

Mentally

Emotionally

Spiritually

Physically

Artistically

PRICING (there are 2 ways to attend)::::

1. ALL WEEKEND PASS ($249)

Friday, May 5th & Saturday, May 6th

In addition to an agenda with a variety of options (see below)- Friday includes an evening comedy show, dance party, & a full moon fireside chat!

-Friday meals- 1 lunch, 2 snacks (afternoon & evening), & 1 dinner

-Saturday meals- 1 breakfast, 1 lunch ,1 afternoon snack

Although lodging is NOT included in the registration fee, we invite you to take advantage of conference lodging at the mansion for $99 per person + tax.

Call 217-333-3287 to reserve your room under “blueprint”. (Single and shared rooms available!)

2. SATURDAY ONLY PASS ($110)

Your Saturday only pass for May 6th sessions (see below) (includes 1 lunch & 1 snack on Saturday)

___________________________________________________________________________

Once you register, you will be sent a google form & will able to choose your breakout sessions.

The earlier you register, the more options you have to choose from. Some are offered only once and have limited capacity, fyi!

RETREAT SESSIONS::::We have included 3 words to describe each session & how you should feel!

_______________Friday, May 5th, Day Sessions_______________

💫Mini Art Canvases with Marca & Emmaline Fleener (3 words: playful, relaxed, and fun)

Take time to intentionally connect with your inner child using paint, markers, pencils, stickers, tissue paper and more to create your own little masterpieces. Relaxed, playful vibes encouraged! (Art that anyone can do- beginner to expert). This mother-daughter duo will inspire your and keep you laughing along the way!

🌟Simmer Pots & Intention Setting with Jess Howard (3 words: present, cozy, intentional)

(offered once)

In this hands-on session we will create simmer pots! You can choose from a variety of ingredients, explore scent combinations, learn ingredients’ spiritual and herbal properties, and explore other ways to use your simmery creation! They can be a mindful practice inviting you to use all your senses. Or, they can be a way to spiritually set intentions and manifestation. Bonus! You’ll go home with a starter kit!

⭐️ Intuition Building using a Pendulum/Pendulum Map with Joanne Cohen (3 words: intuitive, interactive, engaging)

(offered once) (limited # of people)

Back by popular demand, Joanne will start off with a meditation to guide you to create a stronger connection with your intuition. Then, you will create your own pendulum map & practice your intuitive skills in fun/interactive ways. No experience needed, just an open/playful perspective & willingness to learn. (Bring your favorite pendulum, if you have one, if not, no worries – supplies will be provided to make one in the session!)

✨Integration of Self-Care Through Vision Boards with Laura Vargas (creative, perspective shifting, reflective)

(offered once)(CEU’s available for this session)

Back by popular demand, come create your self-care vision board with Laura! Self-care is an essential element of our daily living. Come learn what areas of your life are strengths for you and what areas you may want to put some “vision” into. Common components of overall self-care focus on physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, relationship, and professional areas of our life. Come have some fun cutting, pasting, coloring, and creating a self-care vision board that is just for you!

🌟Yin & Restorative Yoga with Rachel Jackson Green (3 words: breathe, release, & heal)

Come to your Yoga mat to connect with yourself—the focus of yin & restorative yoga is on the release of mind-body tension and bringing the nervous system into a state of healing. All levels welcome. BYO mat

💫 Learning the Art of Being Kind to Yourself with Mindful Self- Compassion with Robyn Gobin (3 words: open-hearted, experiential, connected)

(offered once)

When we experience failure or struggle, self-criticism, blame, and rumination are common default responses. The key to a happy life is learning to override these default responses by treating ourselves with kindness. In this session, Robyn will share practical tools for practicing self-compassion when you experience life’s challenges.

_______________Friday, May 5th, Evening Sessions_______________

(all offered once)

🌟Stand Up Comedy Show with Rachel Lindemann

Join us for some laughs with the comedic stylings of Rachel. In addition to touring the world (literally) performing improv with Second City, Rachel has expanded her skills into the world of stand up! Get ready to belly laugh!

💫”The Whole Barn: a one womxn comedy show (with heart)” with Lindsay Haitz

Lindsay has a grand scheme to showcase a few meaningful themes she has learned (and/or is still learning) throughout her life in a comedic entertaining way. Be ready to have fun, learn, and laugh!

💫Dance Party & ⭐️ Full Moon Campfire

_______________Saturday, 5/6, Day Sessions_______________

✨“The Science of Creating the Life You Want Through Vision, Belief & Action” Keynote Session with Gina Johnson (engaging, evidence-based, inspiring)

(offered once) (CEU’s available for this session)

What we see and what we believe either limits or expands what is possible for each of us. Whether you are reevaluating your life purpose & meaning and/or working to achieve already established life goals, in this session you will learn how to use the science of vision and belief to clarify your next steps. You will walk away with practical frameworks and tools that are evidenced-based but simple to use.

🌟Kundalini Yoga with Gabriela Brunner (3 words invigorating, aligning, soothing)

(offered once)

Kundalini Yoga is an effective way to both strengthen and stretch the muscles. The increased flexibility gained through Kundalini Yoga will help prevent injury and avoid pain. In addition, because Kundalini Yoga incorporates the physical aspects of yoga, along with the mind and spirit, into an integrated system, you gain a working understanding of the mind/body connection. The meditations you will learn will improve your concentration and focus which will improve your ability to function at your best.

💫Build Resilience and Protective Factors in a Time of Change with Laura Vargas (proactive, introspective, encouraging)

(offered once)(CEU’s available for this session)

This workshop will allow time to define, explore and identify your own resilience. Resilience and protective factors go hand in hand, this workshop we will also discuss what qualifies as a protective factor and how we can build on our current protective factors and develop new ones to cope with an ever-changing world. If you want to slow down, give yourself time to process what you have been through, and also plan for the future, you are going to enjoy this workshop!

✨Fabric Self Reflections/Portraits with Becky & Stacy Billman (3 words: fun, revealing, surprising)

(offered once)

Back by popular demand, create a fabric self portrait/self expression of YOU (literal or abstract!). Creative activities help us acknowledge and celebrate our own uniqueness and diversity and encourage self expression. This session will be taught by a mother/daughter dynamic duo, Becky and Stacy Billman. Please join us for a fun, carefree time and get your creativity on & leave with a keepsake you will treasure for life.

💫 Angel Circle with Joanne Cohen (3 words: magical, eye opening, unique)

(offered once) (limited # of people)

Back by popular demand, Joanne will lead the group in a meditation to open a channel to our source, angels, spirit guides. Then you are welcome to ask a question of the universal divine and/or receive a message. No experience needed – just an open mind/heart.

⭐️ How to Make and Keep Friends with Erin Tarr (3 words: interactive, eye opening, applicable)

(offered once)

Friendship can be tricky at every age and stage for 25million little reasons. In this workshop participants will cook up their own “Social Sweet Shoppe” as they evaluate the various types of relationships they have in their lives, and concoct recipes for developing them in the happiest and healthiest ways!

✨ Intuitive Journaling using Tarot/Oracle Cards with Lindsay Haitz ( 3 words: introspective, creative, intuitive)

(offered once)

Lindsay will share one of her favorite personal jouraling practices using tarot/oracle cards. This is a time to connect with yourself and use your intuition as your guide. Feel free to bring your favorite deck if you want to! No experience with cards needed, just bring an open mind/heart & a journal.

💫Mini Art Canvases with Marca & Emmaline Fleener (3 words: playful, relaxed, and fun)

(same as above)

🌟Yin & Restorative Yoga with Rachel Jackson Green (3 words: breathe, release, & heal)

(same as above)

NEXT STEPS!

If you have any questions and/or need accommodations, please email lindsay@blueprintmotto.com

-Once your registration is finalized you will receive a link to sign up for your sessions and let us know of any meal restrictions or allergies.

-Don’t forget to take advantage of an amazing nights stay at Allerton Mansion by reserving your room in advance. Space is limited! Call 217-333-3287 to reserve your room under “blueprint”. (Single and shared rooms available!)