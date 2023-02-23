Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We get a little preview of the entertainment lineup at this year’s Red Hot Winter!

The Risley Brothers, from Cirque du Soleil:

George and Miles are 8th generation circus performers. Together they perform the act known as “Icarian Games”. Icarian is an acrobatic act of juggling people with your feet and is one of the rarest and oldest arts in the circus world. The Risley Brothers have performed their act on America’s Got Talent, The Late Show, NBA Halftime shows, Cirque productions and in Las Vegas.

Nick Hodge, from Cirque du Soleil:

is a Cyr Wheel coach and performer who has worked nationally and internationally. Nick has performed for audiences of 1-20,000, contributed to the IRV Cyr Wheel Competition Catalogue, and is recognized by companies such as Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize, and The 7 Fingers. Nick has headlined Spiegelworld’s show Opium at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, Troupe Vertigo and many Symphony orchestras, and the San Antonio Spurs’ NYE 2020 half-time show. Nick is also an accomplished Cyr Wheel competitor. He has won national titles, competed at the IRV Wheel Gymnastics World Championships, and currently acts as the Cyr Wheel Ambassador for Team USA.