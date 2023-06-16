Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Urbana Public Health District has been able to provide storage and distribution space for the Bottom Line Diaper Bank, and we are also incredibly honored to be a partner and recipient of diapers from the diaper bank. Through this partnership, we are able to provide diapers for around 100 families per month through our Family Case Management Program, which supports WIC participants, and our GREAT Start home visiting program, which supports families in Champaign County who have children under 3. Diapers are a tangible resource that many families struggle with being able to afford. Being a diaper bank partner allows us to meet this resource need for many families in our community, and to help keep children healthy.

The Health Department is often the first place that people will reach out to for support, and diapers are a much-needed resource for a lot of families. Through this partnership with the Bottom-Line Diaper Bank, we can ensure that families are connected to our services to help with diapers or other diaper bank partners.

Champaign Urbana Public Health District

Business/Organization Phone

217-531-4342

Business/Organization Address

201 W Kenyon Rd

Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.c-uphd.org