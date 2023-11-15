Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DoMoreGood is the rally cry and motivation behind everything they do at U of I Community Credit Union.

It’s the actions our team members take every day. It’s the true passion we have for doing the right thing and not being afraid to give second chances. It’s consistently showing up for our members, each other and our community when they need us most. #DoMoreGood is who we are.

Preparing for the New Year

Susan and Liz are back sharing suggestions on all the things that we need to be considering regarding our money as we approach the new year:

Preparing our spending plans

Preparing for our tax return

Getting at tax refund, what to do with it

Savings

o Emergency fund

o Retirement

o Vacation

What to do with pay increases and bonuses

