Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
DoMoreGood is the rally cry and motivation behind everything they do at U of I Community Credit Union.
It’s the actions our team members take every day. It’s the true passion we have for doing the right thing and not being afraid to give second chances. It’s consistently showing up for our members, each other and our community when they need us most. #DoMoreGood is who we are.
Preparing for the New Year
Susan and Liz are back sharing suggestions on all the things that we need to be considering regarding our money as we approach the new year:
- Preparing our spending plans
- Preparing for our tax return
- Getting at tax refund, what to do with it
- Savings
- o Emergency fund
- o Retirement
- o Vacation
- What to do with pay increases and bonuses
With the #1 banking app in the area, branches in Champaign, McLean, and Vermilion Counties and access to over 50,000 surcharge free ATMs across the country we are meeting the needs of hard-working consumers where they live, work, and travel.
University of Illinois Community Credit Union
Located in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, & Bloomington-Normal
Website
http://www.uoficreditunion.org
Social Media Links
https://www.facebook.com/uoficreditunion; https://www.linkedin.com/company/uoficreditunion/; https://www.instagram.com/uoficreditunion/