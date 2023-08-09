Urbana, Ill (WCIA)

As summer draws to a close, the Wildlife Medical Clinic is gearing up for the start of the school year with a well-coordinated plan to provide exceptional care for injured, ill, and orphaned wildlife. They join us to shed light on the clinic’s preparations, the crucial role of team leaders, and a recap of the dynamic summer that’s passed so fast.

Behind the scenes, the Wildlife Medical Clinic sees a dynamic shift from the summer to the academic year. During the summer, a lean team of 4 clinic interns and 2 student managers, accompanied by undergraduate volunteers and fourth-year vet students, manages the clinic’s operations. However, with the academic year’s arrival, the team swells to include around 115-140 student volunteers divided into 6 teams.

With the influx of new volunteers, meticulous training and clinic preparation become paramount to maintain seamless operations. The Wildlife Medical Clinic is dedicated to ensuring the highest quality care for the wildlife patients they receive, making every effort to meet the unique challenges posed by the diversity of cases.