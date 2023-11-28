Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

Prairieland CEO is an entrepreneurship program teaching students how to run a business and be smart while doing it. This program involves students from PBL, GCMS and Fisher school districts. They are preparing for their upcoming 5k located at Pells Park in Paxton, IL. Students Kameron Kiogima and Melina Luyando join us to share the details!

What you can expect at The Paxton Jingle Bell Run/Walk:

The Jingle Bell Run: A timed dash through the beautiful streets of Paxton in your best Christmas attire!

Hot Chocolate Stand: As you cross the finish line, warm up with a free cup of delicious hot chocolate.

Free T-Shirt: All registrations placed before November 12, 2023, will receive a free T-Shirt!

Proceeds from the 5K will help fund the individual businesses that each of our students will launch in the spring.

Date: December 2, 2023

Packet Pick-up (Nov 30): 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Paxton Buckley Loda High School

Packet Pick-up (Dec 1): 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Paxton Buckley Loda High School

Race Start Time: 9:00 am

Race Start Location: Pells Park

The run starts at 9:00 AM, registration is 8:00 – 8:45 AM. The last day for online signups is November 24th, but we will have same day signups, cash only, maybe Venmo, the race is a Pells Park in Paxton.

This event will go on rain or shine unless unsafe conditions are present.

*No refunds or recompensation will be provided in the event of a cancellation

Website

https://www.prairielandceo.com/