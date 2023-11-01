Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The second weekend of the Prairie Gardens Totally Christmas Open House Event is happening this weekend! Prairie Gardens always offers customers a unique shopping selection with inspiring displays and more for a truly unique locally owned holiday shopping experience.

We are joined by Brian Woodrey, Prairie Garden Design Expert and Megan Reynolds, Prairie Garden Store Manager, who show us the store’s beautiful, fully decorated Christmas trees and displays that inspire customers of any age.

Prairie Gardens has been famous for Christmas since 1964. You can always find an incredible and inspiring selection of Christmas decor, Christmas trees, ornaments, handmade floral designs, and more. Customers can join Prairie Gardens at the Christmas Open House, November 3rd–5th. At their open house, customers can see what’s new, shop 3-day open house specials, and enter to win their favorite fully decorated Christmas tree and more.

Prairie Gardens helps people transform their homes for the holidays, providing beautiful decor to decorate any space.



Prairie Gardens

217-356-6532

3000 W. Springfield Ave, Champaign, IL

http://www.prairiegardens.com