Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Poisoned Rationality are musicians with a wide range of musical knowledge. Over the past two years we have come together, learned a large amount of music and written and recorded an album of original music.

Our first album that recently came out Mary Ann’s at Midnight. We recorded it with Perimeter Road Sound Recording at Parkland. It is an EP and has five songs, including our first single that we will performing Easy Street.

We cover a variety of music from the last 50 years but the focus of the band is pop punk and emo music from the late 90s and early 2000s (before the drummer was even born). We cover songs from Blink 182, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and several other bands from the era.

Upcoming shows: The fourth Friday of each month at Boomerangs Bar and Grill in Urbana 7-9

Boomerangs Bar and Grill Urbana Friday May 26th 7-9 No cover

Kickapoo Adventures Bar and Grill Oakwood Saturday June 17th 5-7

Homer Freedom and Music Festival Homer Village Hall Tuesday July 4th 1:30-3.

http://Facebook.com/poisonedrationality