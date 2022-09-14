Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

World Harvest International & Gourmet Foods with a preview of the cheeses you can find at their store.

Here’s more from World Harvest:

We are an international and gourmet grocery store that has a whole world-wide selection to offer. We have hard-to-find imports and specialty goods from every corner of the globe! We also have a deli counter specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine and you can even order our hot sandwiches to go on Grub-Hub!

We have over 200 types of cheese available in our store and she is ready to help you find your favorites! We have soft cheeses, hard cheeses, sweet cheeses, salty cheeses, blue cheeses, and we also offer curated cheese plates for any event! Our European and other imported cheese selection cannot be beat!

We are proud to say that we provide a sense of familiarity for the huge international population of this town. We love to see our returning, valued customers just as much as we love meeting the new crop of students every fall! We offer student discounts on Wednesdays and senior discounts on Thursdays.

Come see us on Saturdays from 9am-3pm for our weekly cheese and olive tasting!

World Harvest International & Gourmet Foods

Business/Organization Phone

2163281655

Business/Organization Address

306 W. Springfield Ave.

Urbana Illinois