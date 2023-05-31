Santa Claus, Indiana (WCIA)

Holiday World is open for the 2023 Season! The southern Indiana theme park ushers its 78th season in with two smoothly retracked coasters, new food items, and completed Compass Commons Team Member housing.

Notable for the 2023 Season:

The Voyage wooden roller coaster received 1,600+ feet of upgraded, smoother track. That means 25% of the 1.3-mile ride has brand new track.

Splashin’ Safari earned the #2 spot on USA Today’s 10Best Poll for Best Outdoor Water Park, making it the best water park in the Midwest.

Compass Commons is officially open.

Reminders before Guests visit:

Splashin’ Safari, which opened 30 years ago, will open on May 20th.

Both parks are open daily beginning Memorial Day, May 29th.

Holidays in the Sky drone and fireworks spectacular runs nightly from June 17 through July 30, featuring 400 drones and entirely new animations and music.

Both parks will be cashless in 2023.

The parks accept Visa, MasterCard, and Discover via credit card, ApplePay, and GooglePay.

Free cash-to-card kiosks will be available on-site.

Holiday World will open to the public on weekends beginning Saturday, May 13; Splashin’ Safari will follow on Saturday, May 20. Season Passes, Daily Tickets, and Cabanas are on sale now at Holiday World Theme Park & Splashin’ Safari Water Park. Children 3 and under are free, and children four or five years old qualify for a free Pre-K Season Pass.

We are still hiring!

Learn more about our opportunities!