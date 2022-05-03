Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

I am all about traveling the world. I help people plan their dream trips anywhere they want to go. My specialty right now is honeymoons and group trips. Travel is back and it’s blowing up right now. A destination that has become super popular this year is Curacao. I have been booking many trips to Curacao and I actually went there this past winter. It’s a stunning country and has a lot to offer for a vacation.

Travel is a time to take a break from the regular day-to-day, destress, and explore a new part of the world. The world is such a big beautiful place and I believe we should be out experiencing it!

Three things people should know about travel right now:

Travel insurance is a MUST – I include it in my packages

Need to know entry requirements – I send all the info to you and make sure everything is complete before you leave

Download the airline app – delays and changes sometimes come to the app before the airport staff even know – you can always call me when at your destination and I can help with any troubles as well.

These pictures are from my most recent trips to Los Cabos and Curacao. Two of my favorite destinations ever. Los Cabos is great for the adventurous travelers. Curacao is great for the culture and history style travelers.

Something unique about me and my business, I am also a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and my entire business is around the idea of Travel Mental Health. I firmly believe that travel is good for our mental health in so many ways, the biggest being stepping outside your comfort zone and experiencing something new does wonders for our mental health. When I am working with a client I really get to know them, learn about what they are looking for in an experience, and do my very best to plan not only what they want, but what they need. It’s all about the experience and feeling good! There’s no better feeling than waking up in a beautiful place and there isn’t a care in the world in that exact moment.

My sister is a Registered Dietician and her and I are hosting an event called Get it Girl on May 14th from 11:00am-2:00pm. The Get it Girl event will be at Crooked Creed Whitetail Estates. It’s a day for women to destress, have some fun, and take a break from the day-to-day. Come with your girls or come solo and make new friends! We have many activities planned but you can also just come and hang out. Travel provides all these good feelings and fun. My sister and I hope that we can bring some of that locally!

Kelli Bertram, LLC

Instagram: @kellibtravel

Facebook: @kellibtravel

Email: kbertram@comeandseetravel.com