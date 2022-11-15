Indianapolis, IN (WCIA)

Plan a getaway to Indianapolis for the holidays! Indy is the ideal destination to take in the holiday season.

Holidays in Indy Highlights:

The Athenaeum Indy’s Christkindlmarkt: The Athenaeum Foundation will be hosting its inaugural Christkindlmarkt from November 25-December 18 inside the Rathskeller Biergarten (a building designed by Kurt Vonnegut’s grandfather). This year’s market will feature 12 vendor huts, which will be occupied by local artisans and merchants selling holiday items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. In addition, the Christkindlmarkt will feature live entertainment on the Biergarten stage, visits from St. Nicholas & Krampus, food and an exclusive beer by Sun King Brewery.

Winterlights at Newfields: For six years now, Newfields has rolled out the red carpet for their annual holiday experience featuring 1.5 million lights decorating the campus, a jaw-dropping light show on the famed Lilly House Lawn and snacks and beverages for all to enjoy. Once again, Winterlights has aligned itself as one of the Midwest’s must-see holiday experiences of the season.

Circle of Lights on Monument Circle: Deemed a top 5 must-see Christmas tree in the nation by Travelocity, Indy is home to the largest Christmas tree in the world, where the city’s beloved 284-foot tall Soldiers and Sailors Monument dresses up for the season. More than 100,000 people typically gather on Monument Circle the Friday after Thanksgiving for the big premiere while the lights stay on through the new year.

Christmas at the Zoo: The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the US to hold a holiday lights event, and since its debut, Christmas at the Zoo has become a fan-favorite for both Indy residents and visitors alike.

