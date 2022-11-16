Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Kids can enjoy a fun PJ Party with Santa, December 10, 1:00 & 5:00 pm at the Scovill Zoo.

Ages 3-10. Make a Christmas craft, decorate and eat a cookie, meet zoo animals and there will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Parents Afternoon Out, December 20, 1:00-4:00, ages 6-11. Kids will meet animals, play games, have snacks, and watch a movie.

Zoo Buddies on December 13 for kids 3-5.

Volunteer classes begin in February. Folks interested can contact the zoo.

As the zoo’s 2022 season is now complete, they had over 13,000 tickets sold to Boo at the Zoo and 93,000 (ish) visits to the zoo in 2022.