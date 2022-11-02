Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Christmas kicks off at Yellow & Co, Friday evening, November 4th!

Pink Christmas Disco Shopping Night

Join us for an evening of disco, sparkling libations, and of course all the pink things to buy to kick off your Christmas Shopping.

In addition to great shopping we will have:

Guest Artist Dan Wild, Caricature Artist (Free! Tips encouraged)

A beautiful new selfie wall installation

2 signature cocktails to choose from

Kinky Shirley

Blood Orange and Ginger Sparkler

Shop unique gifts in the heart of Downtown Mahomet. Only 9 miles outside of Champaign Urbana