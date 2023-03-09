Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s all about the “Retail-tainment” at Yellow & Co in Mahomet!

From London’s West End, to being a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent to this season’s American’s Got Talent All-Stars, Peter Antoniou has been astounding audiences around the world with his uncanny abilities. His shows fuse stunning feats of mind-reading with storytelling, razor sharp wit, and improvisational comedy to create unique live entertainment experiences. Funny, engaging, and interactive, Peter will leave you questioning just what is really possible.

Yellow & Co. Boutique and Events in Mahomet. Along with the boutique, we are focusing on live events such as Comedy, live music, trivia night, workshops, self improvement activities, etc. Our focus is national and established acts that have major credits along with some local acts and fun events.

Yellow & Co Boutique and Events want to be the premier Shopping and Event space location in the Mahomet and Champaign-Urbana area. Along with an experiential retail, destination experience we are offering various shopping and events /activities along with making the space available for rental.

March 11th, 2 shows (7pm and 9:15pm). Peter Antoniou will be performing. For 7pm show it is ages 12 and up and for later show it is 18 and up.

Upcoming Events:

3/17 – St. Patty Celebration with Jake and MiKayla

4/1 – Comedy show featuring Comedian/Actor Ty Barnett

4/22 – Comedy show featuring Comedian Ryan Conner

4/28 – Listening Room Experience Show with Edward David Anderson

http://shopyellowandcompany.com

http://yellowandcoevents.com

Yellow & Co

Business/Organization Phone

217-454-3011

Business/Organization Address

604 E.Main St. Suite C

Mahomet, IL 61853