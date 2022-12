Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Humane Society is hosting a fun Santa event: Pawtraits! Bring your pet to Serra Subaru in Champaign on Saturday, December 17 from 10 am – 1 pm and for just $10 have their picture taken with our very own Santa “Paws!”

Champaign County Humane Society

Business/Organization Phone

217-344-7297

Business/Organization Address

1911 E. Main St.

Urbana, IL 61802