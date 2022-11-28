Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We have such incredible talent in this community. We have six kids in this cast who are really getting into their roles, and everyone has been working hard since mid-October to put this together. Rehearsals are about a six week process, and that’s not just time for the actors to work, that’s designing and building the set, creating the sound effects, getting the lighting just right, getting costumes ready. A huge amount of work goes into these performances, but our goal is to make the audience forget all that. We want you to sit back and just enjoy the story with us.

This year, Parkland’s season has grown to six shows, including two student productions, and we’re delighted to be offering A Christmas Story as our holiday gift to the community. This is an all-ages show, it’s very true to the movie that you know and love, and it’s really a great way to get into the holiday spirit. At its core, it’s about a loving family and the excitement of the Christmas season, and what could be more festive than that?

We’re fortunate that this show comes with quite a bit of name recognition. A Christmas Story has become a modern classic, and whether you’re seeing it for the first time or the 100th time, we’re sure you’ll find a lot to enjoy.

Parkland Theatre is a training ground for students in the theater program at the college, allowing them hands-on experience with every aspect of a production, from building the sets, to creating costumes, to running sound and lights. But we also work with the larger community, opening auditions and working with theater professionals in the area. Our current cast is made up of five adults and six kids, all local. One is a Parkland student, audiences will recognize several actors from past Parkland shows, and we even have one actor making her stage debut.

A Christmas Story opens on December 1 and we have two weekends of performances, including two Sunday matinees. Our evening performances are at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees are at 3pm. Audience members can enter a raffle to win the iconic leg lamp, with the drawing taking place at the last performance.

HeatherAnn Layman – Operations Assistant

Parkland Theatre

217-351-2568

2400 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821