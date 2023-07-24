Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A career in construction is in one of the fastest growing industries to date. Parkland College’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) is hosting summer orientation sessions in preparation for its fall cohort.

Provided at no cost to qualified participants, HCCTP is a job-readiness program that shows students various career opportunities available to build a career, not just get another job. Orientation sessions will be held at Parkland College Community Education, 1315 N. Mattis Avenue, Champaign on:

· Thursday, July 27, Noon and 2:30 p.m.

· Monday, July 31, Noon and 2:30 p.m.

· Friday, August 11, 10 a.m. and 1p.m.

· Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m.

· Wednesday, August 30, Noon and 4 p.m.

HCCTP focuses on highway and building trades such as: iron workers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and steamfitters. It teaches students skills for the highway construction trades that can lead to high wage-earning careers. HCCTP will provide a living-assistance stipend for students while they are enrolled in this pre-apprenticeship program. Once they complete the program, graduates may apply for an apprenticeship provided at no cost to them. Apprenticeships are funded by the members who work for local trades.

HCCTP holds two training sessions each year ranging from 14 to 16 weeks. Participants train four days day per week, six to eight hours per day. The first session will run October to February 2024. The second session runs March to June 2024. Hear from HCCTP students who have completed the program here. To sign up for one of the sessions, visit HCCTP Orientations. Now is the time for residents to discover if they enjoy working with their hands or want to pursue a career in construction management. To learn more about Parkland College HCCTP visit here.