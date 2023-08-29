Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

All the way from Austin, Texas, Author Lee Klancher is unveiling the story of Farmall Tractors. Catch him at the upcoming Farm Progress Show from August 29-31, where he’ll be bringing his enchanting narratives to life.

Lee Klancher, not only an accomplished author but also the CEO of Octane Press, has left an indelible mark on the realm of publishing. Boasting an extensive career, he has been at the helm of developing some of the most acclaimed and top-selling books within the transportation niche. An author, a photographer, and a relentless seeker of stories, Lee has lent his artistic skills to the world for 30 years and counting.

His latest literary gem, “Farmall Century Anniversary Edition,” offers a mesmerizing dive into the history of the Farmall Tractor. The book resonates with his innate passion for uncovering hidden narratives and revealing their essence to the world.