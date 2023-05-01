Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Because our Food Co-op is community-owned by over 9,000 neighbors and counting, Owner Appreciation Days are our special sales celebration where all of our Co-op owners can get great store-wide deals! Owner Appreciation Days is a full 7 days (Wednesday, May 3rd – Tuesday, May 9th) to encourage safe shopping, reduce crowds, and allow customers to maintain their regular shopping schedule. We’re stocking up on all these great deals, so there will be enough for everyone! Like all Owner Days, owners will receive a 10% discount off their entire purchase of one shopping trip of their choice (excluding Co+op Basics, alcohol, and items already on sale).

All owners who shop during Owner Appreciation Days and use their 10% discount will receive a special coupon book with exclusive deals from December – February (including an additional 10% storewide discount). Specialized coupons to come.

There will also be exclusive owner deals, free Golden Ticket items, and the chance to enter one of four amazing raffle giveaways!

Owner Appreciation Days

May 3, 2023 – May 9, 2023

Owner Appreciation Days are an entire week starting Wednesday, May 3rd through Tuesday, May 9th!

Plant Sale Fundraiser for Food For All

Upcoming cooking classes (general)

Growing Perennial herbs class

Plant Sale Fundraiser

May 3, 2023 – May 9, 2023

Our 15th annual Plant Sale is happening in May! The plant sale is a full week and will feature seedlings grown by our local farmers. We will have a large selection of tomatoes, greens, herbs, flowers, and other plants available for purchase! All proceeds from the Plant Sale go to our food accessibility program Food For All. A Food For All grant covers full owner equity as well as discounts on produce and our Co+op Basics line

All plants are $3 each!

Growing Kitchen Herbs Class & Seedling Kit

May 27, 2023

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Learn how to grow a wide range of culinary and home kitchen herbs in Central Illinois! Each class ticket comes with an optional class kit that can be purchased to grow your own herbs. Class kits includes live seedling plants featuring rosemary, garden sage, mint, lemongrass, yarrow, and ginger root, plus select seeds including borage, chamomile, dill, calendula, and catnip. Kelly Allsup, a local horticulturist and educator, will teach how to grow and use all the unique herbs in this kit.

This class is funded by the Illinois Specialty Crop Block Grant. Herbs from this class will be featured in the upcoming Kitchen Herb Skills Class Series – where you will have the opportunity to learn how to use the herbs you’ll be growing!

Register and preorder your kit to pick up on Friday, May 26th from 4-6pm in the Common Ground Flatlander Classroom. Tune in for the virtual Zoom live class on Saturday, May 27th from 2-3pm. Once you submit the preorder form, you will be directed to PayPal to complete your payment. You will receive email reminders about the upcoming pick-up date and a link to attend the Zoom class.

If you receive SNAP, you may be eligible to receive your class kit for free. For more information, please reach out to Kelly Lay at kelly@thelandconnection.org.

