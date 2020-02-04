Owls, birds, backyards, gardens, and maple sugar fun with Champaign County Forest Preserve

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Friday, February 7; Wednesday, Feb 19 (HL) and Friday, February 28 (RB)

OWL PROWL

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 5:30-7 p.m.

Why prowl for owls in February? More owls can be found in Champaign County amid the winter months, and some species are nesting or breeding during this time. That means we have a good chance of hearing or seeing a live owl in the wild! Participants will get a chance to dissect owl pellets and take them home. This program begins indoors with a presentation, then we will hit the trails to call and search for owls! Recommended for ages 6 and up. $5 per person. Space is limited; register by February 6 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Sunday, February 9

GARDEN SPEAKER SERIES

TROPICAL EFFECTS FELT IN THE MIDWEST: THE IMPACT OF TROPICAL CLIMATE CHANGE AT HOME

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 2 p.m.

The tropics host extraordinarily high numbers of plant and animal species. How climate change will affect the tropics is uncertain and this poses much concern about the sustainability of global biodiversity. Jeffrey Brawn, Professor and Head of the University of Illinois’ Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, will summarize what may happen at tropical latitudes and how this contrasts with places like the Midwest. Learn about the possible far-reaching consequences of tropical climate change on issues such as food security and environmental justice as well as what can be done to mitigate these issues. FREE. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Monday, February 17

SCHOOL’S OUT: GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy making bird-themed crafts and help count the birds at our feeders for this citizen science event. From 2-4 p.m., see birds up close with UI researchers as they demonstrate mist netting at the bird feeders. All ages. FREE. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Monday, February 17

SCHOOL’S OUT: CELEBRATING PRESIDENT’S DAY WITH FIRST LADY MARY LINCOLN

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 1-2:30 p.m.

Come celebrate President’s Day with us and Abraham Lincoln’s First Lady, Mary Lincoln! Even though the Abe won’t be there, we’re going to have a party for ourselves and for the President’s recent birthday! Beginning at 1 p.m., Mary Lincoln, as portrayed by Pam Brown (https://livingmarylincoln.com/) will talk about her life as the wife of our 16th president and the antics of their children. Birthday cake will be served to celebrate Lincoln’s recent birthday and visitors will have an opportunity to take their picture with the First Lady following the presentation! Be sure to visit us again on March 7th as we open our exhibit How Long Must Women Wait? Woman Suffrage and Women’s Rights in Champaign County and learn about more leading ladies from our history! All ages. FREE. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or ksnyder@ccfpd.org.

Saturday, February 22 and Saturday, February 29

MAPLE SUGAR DAYS





Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 10-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-2 p.m.

Did you know that the Homer Lake Forest Preserve has a 200 year-old Sugar Maple Grove? People have been tapping sugar maple trees to make sugar and syrup for centuries, and now you can, too! Explore the science and the history behind maple sugaring, learn how to do it yourself, and even take home a sample of syrup made from our very own trees. All ages. $5 per person. Space is limited. Register for the morning session or the afternoon session. Register by February 21 at ccfpd.org. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.