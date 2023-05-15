Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Blake Hackler, Farmers Market Manager for The Land Connection (Champaign Farmers Market and CU Winter Market) and Bryan Heaton, Farmers Market Manager for City of Urbana (Urbana’s Market on the Square) join us to chat about the opening of the outdoor farmers market season in the CU area and what to expect this year!

THE CHAMPAIGN FARMERS MARKET RETURNS FOR THE 2023 SEASON ON MAY 16, 2023!

The Champaign Farmers Market is now in its 9th season and is a reliable source in Downtown Champaign for fresh, nutritious, locally grown food. We take pride in our market Vendors, knowing they offer their best to the community every Tuesday!

