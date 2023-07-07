Taylorville, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing Taylorville is a 52 suite, memory care facility for seniors with mild, moderate and severe dementia.

*On site therapy services- PT, OT, and speech therapy

*Staff is professionally trained in dementia care to provide calm, compassionate care

*Bird aviary and aquarium

*wide variety of activities for shorter durations for their limited attention capabilities

*recently remodeled interior and landscaping

*many community areas for residents and their visitors

*Chef provided menu and training with seasonal menu changes

*we truly adapt ourselves to each resident’s schedule. We know moving from their home where they raised their family and made their memories is difficult. We encourage family members to bring items that will spark memories and help our staff engage residents to talk about their lives.

*We are not a cookie cutter-one-size-fits-all community.