Taylorville, Ill. (WCIA)

Angelo’s has been serving Taylorville and Christian County since 1965 — 58 years!!

We’re a family owned business that loves supporting our local community. We specialize in our house made pizza, sandwiches, salads, and more. We also pride ourselves in treating staff like Family.

What type of cheese do you use?

High quality mozzarella/provolone mix

Do you have gluten and/or diet restrictions available?

Yes. We have gluten free pizza crust, as well as a cauliflower (low carb) crust.

We also offer power bowls.

New menu items — Margherita Flatbread, Hot Pepperoni, Tortellini Pizza, Dill Pickle Pizza.

Top selling items: Roast Beef Poor Boys, Lasagna, Horseshoes

We pride ourselves on quality ingredients and customer service. We have grown over the years and have expanded the business from a 200+ sit down restaurant, to a carry out / delivery business — And also a catering business, which has many of the Angelo’s menu items available for weddings or special events.

We started having seasonal items, focusing on “trendy/new” items in the pizza industry. We also have weekly daily specials including lasagna, spaghetti, and chef salads.

Angelo’s

Business/Organization Phone

(217) 824-8209

Business/Organization Address

404 W Spresser Street

Taylorville, IL 62568

Business/Organization Web Address

http://www.angelos-pizza.net