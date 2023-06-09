St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)
Les Hoveln, Community President – St. Joseph & Sr. Lender & Jason Snyder, VP of Lending, join us to talk on how banking has changed over the years.
- Original bank coin machine vs. our current coin machine
- Ledger book from 1908 vs. online/mobile banking
Friday, June 9th – we will be at the “Taste of St. Joseph” from 4-7pm. Come see us and register to win our local St. Joseph gift card basket.
St. Joseph Community Bank, a facility of Philo Exchange Bank
Business/Organization Phone
217-469-2100
Business/Organization Address
802 E. Warren Street
St. Joseph, IL 61873