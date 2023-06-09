St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

We are an independent insurance agency, meaning we have contracts with several insurance carriers that allows us to find a good fit between customers and policies. We also have expertise across most insurance product lines to make it easier for customers to do “one-stop shopping”. That includes: home, auto, health, life, commercial, and agricultural insurance (farm and crop).

We have spent considerable time and resources to develop some industry-specific associations that serve the sectors of: financial institutions, legal institutions, and farm operations. The associations group members together which gives greater buying power when it comes to securing group health insurance and benefits.

We are committed to providing expertise and a broad range of insurance products to central Illinois that families, businesses, and organizations may not be offered by their current brokers.

We also believe that having local roots and physical offices in areas we serve is important.

We are coming up on our one-year anniversary of the opening of the St. Joseph office: 8/13.

St. Joseph is an important market for Loman-Ray, we are grateful to be part of this community.

Loman-Ray Insurance Group

888-566-2679

104 N Main St

St. Joseph, IL 61873