We are celebrating our 15th season at Gallo Dance Studio in beautiful St. Joseph! We currently have over 275 dancers and baton twirlers from St. Joseph, Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, Villa Grove, Tolono, Homer, Danville, and even have students driving to our studio from Milford! Our dance students range in age from 18 months to 18 years old!

And we are so excited that we will soon offer adult dance and fitness classes at our studio!

We teach ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and baton twirling at our studio!

We have an amazing recreational dance program – and we have an amazing competitive dance program! Our Gallo Dance Company currently has 19 dancers competing at Nationals in St. Louis this weekend – and our entire team of 70 GDC dancers will be traveling to Panama City Beach, Florida for our second National competition on June 24th!

Dance and baton twirling has been a part of my life for over 55 years – I can’t imagine my life without dancing!

Dance has so many benefits for children – and for everyone! It helps to improve flexibility, coordination, balance, range of motion, muscle tone, posture, and strength – but also helps children develop emotionally, socially, and cognitively.

The discipline and focus children learn through dance are important life skills that will transfer over to their school work, and other aspects of their lives!

The gift of dance was one of the greatest gifts my parents ever gave to me!

We have 8 of our Gallo Dance Studio Mini Team members – who are 6-8 years old- who will be performing a jazz routine!

ADELYNN BREEDEN – 7

ALICE CLEM – 6

CHLOE COMPTON – 8

CLAIRE COMPTON – 8

NORAH HAYS – 6

EVERLEIGH HUDSON – 7

VANESSA KEATHLEY – 6

ELIZA MOHR – 7

I am so proud of our talented and amazing instructors and choreographers at our studio. We currently only have 5 instructors for our 270 students – we are a very close knit, fun studio. But we take our dance instruction and technique very seriously!

And – I am hoping to add many more little baton twirlers to our studio this year – I was a competitive twirler – I have twirled since I was 2 years old – it is somewhat of a lost art – but there are so many incredible Featured Twirlers at Universities – including the University of Illinois!

We are now accepting dance and baton twirling students for our 6 week Summer Dance Session that will begin July 11th – and we will also have a 3-day Dance Camp, and a 3-Day Baton Twirling clinic in August! We are also enrolling students for our 2023/2024 Recital Dance Session that will begin in September! All of our studio information and registration forms can be found on our website – www.gallodancestudio.com!

Gallo Dance Studio in St. Joseph

217-469-6236

308 Meadow Street

St. Joseph, Il 61873

http://www.gallodancestudio.com