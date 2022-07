Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Kona Ice is a family owned and operated shaved ice truck that brings a one-of-a-kind, tropical experience to you. Guests can flavor their own Kona Ice on our signature Flavorwave, dance to our island tunes, and enjoy a nutritious and delicious treat! Kona Ice is community-oriented and passionate about giving back. We caught up with the Hanner Family on what Kona Ice means to them.