Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Multi-generational family fun for all!

​The Fringe Mini Golf & More offers two 18-hole courses. 9 holes on each course connect to create an 18-hole ADA compliant course. We also offer a full bar, sharable appetizers & pizza along with two state of the art HD multi-sport simulators. Indoor and outdoor seating showcase incredible views of the sports complex.

The dream started in high school for Jeff McKaufsky and Travis Flesner. They always planned to build a miniature golf course “one day” and “somewhere”. They mentioned it many times over the years, along with a couple other dozen pipe dreams, but never did anything more than talk about it. In the fall of 2019, Travis reintroduced the idea with the impending plans of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. They spent the next few weeks researching, planning and most importantly trying to convince their wives, Katie McKaufsky and Nikky Flesner to take a leap of faith. Once they were on board, the next step was to build our best team. It took little more than a mention and Jeff’s Dad, Randy McKaufsky and Nikky’s sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Bill Roos were fully onboard and committed to making this dream a reality.

