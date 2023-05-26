Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

The Carter Education & Community Foundation is a scholarship and program foundation in Our Town Rantoul working to support the communities young people.

Here’s more from Tonya Carter:

We intentionally are focusing on being the hub for the community that simply brings the resources and creating learning experiences through educational experiences, internships and other community based activities. We want to work the local businesses & community leaders to help educate young people on a wide variety of thing and differently. For us everything is a teachable moment and it’s not always about solving the current problems but maybe rest the barriers for future one.

June 23rd-June 25th we have Who Gets Braggin’ Rights Weekend. This event is focused on bringing everyone together…. The small business and community groups, the young and the seasoned and the new and the old.

Learn more by visiting their website HERE.