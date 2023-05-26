Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

We are a public service entity serving the interests of our citizens.

This community is a self-contained community meaning that we maintain our own utilities. This keeps utility cost down for each of our residents.

Rantoul’s new commercial development also makes it possible for us to lower property taxes for the last 10 years.

Exciting developments:

-Rantoul Downtown redevelopment.

-Chanute AFB redevelopment.

-University of Illinois I-ACT development

-Rantoul Sports Complex

-Commercial development

-New Housing developments.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the Half Century of Progress Show held in Rantoul this August.

Village of Rantoul

Business/Organization Phone

217-892-6800

Business/Organization Address

333 South Tanner

Rantoul, IL 61866