Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Our supportive living program is designed to promote independence, dignity, respect and well-being, while providing additional assistance as needed. Residents of this program participate in their personal service plan, and maintain choice and independence.

Depending on an individual’s financial and health status, Medicaid will reimburse Eagle’s View for a qualifying resident’s cost of service and housing in the Supportive Living Program. All residents have the security and peace of mind that they will never have to move due to depletion of assets.

A lot of people don’t always realize there is an option for seniors that are low income to help them stay out of a nursing home and still have independence.

We help seniors that can’t stay home safely but don’t need a nursing home. We are the in between piece. We also have a supportive living memory care unit.

Eagle’s View Supportive Living & Memory Care (ev-slf.com)

217-892-2800

200 W. International Ave.

Rantoul, IL 61866