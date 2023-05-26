Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Chittick Eye Care has been a leading provider of optometry services and eye care products since 1959.

Chittick Eye Care’s mission is to deliver state-of-the-art technology, top-notch optical services, and world-class fashion to small towns in Central Illinois.

Unique in its approach, Chittick Eye Care is not a chain or a franchise. Rather it is a family-owned business with a heart for small towns and communities previously underserved for eye care. Our experienced optometrists offer comprehensive vision examinations at our multiple locations throughout Central Illinois. We specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide array of eye diseases, conditions, and problems through the use of advanced diagnostic technology and vision correction products.

Chittick Eye Care is committed to improving the vision and the quality of life of people throughout Central Illinois. For more than sixty years, we’ve been an integral part of the communities we serve, taking part in the activities of the town and delighting in long-term relationships with its residents. We are committed to the future and the well-being of patients in Central Illinois.