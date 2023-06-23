Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

The Pop Loft, specializing in Flowers, Balloon garlands, All-Purpose Cleaners, etc!

Wrapped flowers, vase flowers, balloon garlands for parties (graduations, birthdays, special events, corporate outings, etc!)

Providing affordable floral arrangements and wrapped flowers to local customers. We deliver within 20 miles of Paxton – including but not limited to Buckley, Loda, Gibson City, Hoopeston, Rantoul, etc, as well as beautiful balloon arrangements for your big event!

Affordability. I do a lot of shopping for the best prices on flowers, and pass that on to my customers. I believe that flowers can be beautiful and inexpensive! Our flowers come from local growers as well as wholesalers to create a beautiful, whimsical mix.

Our sale for Our Town Paxton:

Buy a $14 box of Black and Whites Chocolates (any variety) and get 1 dozen wrapped roses for $6! (plus tax, available for pickup or delivery within 20 miles of Paxton)

The Pop Loft

217-391-3838

351 S Market St, Paxton IL 60957

Business/Organization Web Address

http://thepoploft.com