Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

Paxton Main Street is a new non-profit organization in Paxton. We promote the community of Paxton overall, with an emphasis on the great people, places and things Paxton has to offer. Downtown Paxton has undergone a great deal of revitalization in the past couple years and we want to share the excitement of that with the entire Central Illinois area. Paxton Main Street also strives to foster a great feeling of “community” for our residents. We have great events throughout the year– one of the largest Christmas Parades in the area– but we are also a great day trip or even a great place to spend part of a day shopping, eating or exploring our local history. People often think of a “rural” town as a drawback with nothing to do, but we like to celebrate what makes Paxton a special small town. We have a wine bar, a new coffee shop opening soon, several great retail stores for home decor, clothing, gifts and even throwback Paxton specific items and we have one of the coolest railroad views in the state.

I like to say that at Paxton Main Street, we are the “quality of life people”. Paxton has a great city government that keeps our roads working and our infrastructure healthy, and we have an excellent school system but Paxton Main Street want to highlight the “extras” that families and residents like to enjoy. Paxton Main Street is also a resource, along with the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, to encourage new businesses to make their home here and to show them what their business and their employees have to gain by being a part of our rural community.

We do have an active Facebook page that highlights events happening in Paxton as well as general life in our community and exciting things our merchants are offering. For all things Paxton, follow our page called “Paxton Is The Place To Be” on Facebook.

We highlight the benefits of rural living. Post-Covid we have found that many people, especially families, want more of a small town, and nostalgic place to raise their children. Our community encompasses music, sports, walkability, community gatherings and waving to your neighbor. We are an easy 25. minute drive to Champaign-Urbana with Interstate access, but we are also home to enough restaurants and businesses that you don’t have to head to a larger city to get most of what you need.

Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 39th Annual Old- Fashioned 4th of July celebration at Pells Park on July 4th! The event is a very fun-filled day for all ages. The day includes an early morning 5K walk/run, antique tractor show, car show, food trucks and booths, vendors with items for sale, live music under the pavilion, Bingo, a FREE kids zone of inflatables then finish off the night with City of Paxton’s fireworks show.